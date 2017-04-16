Dungloe come from four down to get big win in Milford

Dungloe made it two wins from three games with a two point win over Milford in Moyle View Park.

DUNGLOE …………...0-16

MILFORD ……………..1-11



Noel McBride, Gerard Walsh, Corey Gallagher, Conor Greene, Ryan Greene and Raymond Sweeney stood up when it mattered as Dungloe came from four points down in the closing 12 minutes to pull of a good victory out of the bag and two precious league point.

Ryan Greene had the luxury of taking a point from a late penalty after Christy Greene was tugged back just as he was about to pull the trigger. The right half-forward was in a one-on-one with Caolan McGettigan in the Milford goals.

This was a disappointing defeat for Milford in what was a historic day for the club. It was the club’s first ever home Division One All County League game.

And they looked to be a good position when they led 1-10 to 0-9 on the 48 minute mark.

But Dungloe, powered by McBride and county veteran Sweeney in the middle of the field, and with Gerard Walsh, Darren Curran Cory Gallagher attacking from the half-back line, the Rosses men stormed back into the game.

McBride (2),Conor Greene, Walsh and Gallagher all hit points as Dungloe reeled the locals in to level the game with under eight minutes of normal time remaining.

And they hit for home in the closing minutes with further points from McBride and Gallagher to open up a two point lead, 0-15 to 1-10.

Cathal McGettigan, who hit an impressive 1-6, converted an injury time free for the locals to give the Sky Blues some hope.

But the points were on board when Dungloe broke and Christy Greene in acres of space in behind the defence bore down on goal, only to pulled back for the penalty.

Milford led by three points at half-time thanks to a 26th minute Caolan McGettigan goal after Dungloe had been the much better side for the most of the opening half hour.

Dungloe led 0-7 to 0-5, just before the goal and but for some poor shooting and a close marking defence, would have been further ahead.

DUNGLOE; Ciaran Sharkey; Jack Scally, Mark Curran, Doalty Boyle (0-1); Gerard Walsh (0-1), Darren Curran, Cory Gallagher (0-3,1f,1’45’); Noel McBride (0-5,3f), Raymond Sweeney; Christy Greene, Ryan Greene (0-3,2f), Paul McGarvey; Ryan Connors, Conor Greene (0-3),Shaun Sharkey. Subs: Eoghain Scally for R Connors h/t; Caolan Ward for C Gallagher, black card 59.

MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Conor McNulty, Barry McNulty, T J Evesson; Gary Merritt, Johnny Logue, Tony McNamee; Joey Cullen (0-1), Luke Barrett (0-2, 2f); Christopher Barrett (0-2), Pauric Curley (0-1), Cathal McGettigan (1-5,4f); Kyle Black, Darragh Black, Paddy Peoples. Subs: David Curley for Kyle Black 42; Kane Barrett for P Curley 58.



REFEREE: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)