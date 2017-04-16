Aodh Ruadh strike for five goals to kill off Glenfin in final quarter

Aodh Ruadh proved too strong for Glenfin in an entertaining game at Fr. Tierney Park.



Aodh Ruadh 5-17

Glenfin 2-12



The young Ballyshannon side created numerous goal chances, but it was not until the final quarter that they pulled away.

Darren Drummond was outstanding at full-forward in a great all-round team display.

The openness of the game is best reflected that referee Connie Doherty didn't produce a yellow card until the 58th minute. Glenfin picked up two late cards.

Aodh Ruadh had a point after 28 seconds from Darren Drummond and the game continued in a few open manner.

Jason Morrow levelled before Shane McGrath finished the first of Aodh Ruadh's three first half goals.

Niall Murray added a point with his fist before Stephen Carr pointed a free.

Aodh Ruadh were 2-4 to 0-3 ahead by the 22nd minute with a second goal from David McGurrin, but Stephen McDermott marked his introduction for Glenfin by availing of a mistake in the Aodh Ruadh defence to fire home from close range.

Mickey McGlynn, Ciaran Brady and another Carr free had the margin down to a point, but Aodh Ruadh hit back with 1-2, Darren Drummond goaling after a great move and Paddy Gillespie pointing seconds after his introduction.

Glenfin finished the half with two points, Conor Ward blazing over when the goal was on while Carr pointed the last point of the half from a free

Half-time: Aodh Ruadh 3-6, Glenfin 1-8.

A goal from Jason Morrow four minutes into the second half had Glenfin back within a point and Mickey McGlynn levelled.

Indeed, Glenfin had a great goal chance and Aodh Ruadh can thank Nathan Boyle, deputising for older brother, Peter, in goals, for a double stop from Conor Ward on 36 minutes.

Darren Drummond and Gary Dorrian traded points before Aodh reasserted themselves with six points on the trot.

Stephen McDermott had Glenfin's final point on 53 minutes before Aodh Ruadh tagged on two late goals, the last from Shane McGrath a cracker.

AODH RUADH: Nathan Boyle; Callum O'Halloran, Damien Cleary, Michael Ward; Jason Granaghan (0-2), Niall Murray, Daniel Warnock; Conor Patton (0-1), David Dolan (0-2); Philip Patton (0-3,2f), Shane McGrath (2-1), Ryan McKenna; David McGurrin (1-3), Darren Drummond (2-2), Seamus Kane (0-1). Subs., Paddy Gillespie (0-1) for McKenna 26; Cian McGloin for Warnock 37; Johnny Gallagher (0-1) for Kane 42; Eddie Lynch for Granaghan 58

GLENFIN: Liam O'Meara; Martin O'Donnell, Gary Herron, Daniel McGlynn; David Carr, Paul McCrudden, Paddy O'Connor; Stephen Ward, Michael McGlynn (0-2); Conor Ward (0-1), Ciaran Brady (0-1), Gary Dorrian (0-1); Stephen Carr (0-4,4f), Jason Morrow, (1-1) Kevin McGlynn (0-1). Subs., Stephen McDermott (1-1) for McCrudden 16; Matthew McGinley for C Ward 45; Hugh Foy for S Ward 53