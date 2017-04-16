Cloich Cheann Fhaola have big win over Malin in Falcarragh

Cloughaneely secured a home victory when they welcomed Malin to Páirc Naomh Fhionán on Saturday evening.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola 4-11

Malin 0-10

With many of Malin’s regular starting 15 off on soccer duties it was set to be a tough battle for the visiting team from throw-in. Cloughaneely had a very strong opening half scoring a total of 2 goals and 4 points while managing to limit Malin to 2 points.

Cloughaneely’s opening score came from a converted free from Denis Boyle. This was quickly followed by Malin’s only two first half scores, both frees from Anthony Kelly in the 5th and 7th min. Shortly after, the duo of John Fitzgerald and John McGarvey collaborated allowing McGarvey to register Cloughaneely’s first goal of the day.

Minutes later Cloughaneely were awarded a penalty after John Fitzgerald was fouled in the square; Denis Boyle stepped up to the spot and superbly found the top right corner of the net. Kevin Mulhern was on flying form for the home side and notched up 3 further points in the closing minutes of the 1st half.

Half-time: Cloich Cheann Fhaola 2-4, Malin 0-2.

Malin had an up hill battle for part two of the game. Denis Boyle was again first off the mark for Cloughaneely with a point straight from throw in, which was subsequently followed by points from Darren McGeever and John Fitzgerald.

Malin added substitute Brenda McLaughlin to the game who made a welcome contribution of three points for Malin in the second half. Anthony Kelly was on point again with his free taking, adding a further three points for the visitors.

However Cloughaneely continued to extend their lead with Lee O’Brien, Kevin Mulhern, Denis Boyle and Michael Fitzgerald all adding to the score board. Further points from Seamus Houghton and Ryan Greene was not enough to bring Malin back into the game.

Malin’s fate was sealed in the final five minutes with the addition of two Cloughaneely goals in quick succession from Mark Harley and John Fitzgerald.

CCF: Shaun McClafferty, Ciaran McFadden, Lee O’Brien (0-1), John Harley, Cian McFadden, Ciaran Scanlon, Paddy Cannon, Kevin Mulhern (0-4), Darren McGeever (0-1), Aiden Doohan, Denis Boyle (1-3, 1f), John McGarvey (1-0), Declan McGarvey, John Fitzgerald (1-1), Mark Harley (1-0). Sub: Michael Fitzgerald (0-1) for John McGarvey (Black Card) (40m).

MALIN: Darragh McLaughlin, Michael McLaughlin, Connor Farren, Conor McColgan, KIeron McColgan, John Doherty, Paul McLaughlin, Anthony Kelly (0-5, 4f), Declan Walsh, Oisin McGonagle, Seamus Houghton (0-1), Joe Doherty, Daniel McDaid, Ryan Green (0-1), Gary Farren. Sub: Brendan McLaughlin (0-3, 2f)