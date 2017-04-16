Countdown is on for Donegal GAA club's house draw tonight in Letterkenny

The eagerly anticipated St Eunan's GAA Club draw takes place tonight in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny.

The winner of the top prize in the 100 euro ticket draw will be presented with the keys of a new three-bedroom house in Rann Mór, Oldtown, Letterkenny worth 155,000 euro.

Looking ahead to tonight's draw, St Eunan's GAA Club PRO, Paul McGovern extended his thanks to all who had purchased tickets and helped out in any way.

''Thank you to everyone that has made a big effort so far to ensure the success of our super house draw. Tickets can be returned all day at Brendan McGlynn's office on the High Road and anyone looking to buy a ticket can do so there today.''

''Tonight in the Mount Errigal someone will win a brand-new house in Rann Mór. We have music lined up and Charlie Collins from Donegal Sport Hub will MC the event. The winning ticket will be drawn out by Clare O'Donnell, winner of our last house draw in 2008,'' he added.

There are nine other great prizes on offer such as fuel vouchers from both Tinney’s and Top Oil, a €1,000 voucher for Evolve Menswear, a family membership for one-year to the Mount Errigal Hotel Gym, a 50” LED TV from Ben Sweeney’s, a luxury package to Shandon Hotel & Spa and a few great holidays courtesy of Liberty Travel and Seamus MacRory.