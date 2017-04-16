Donegal complete double against New York in Gaelic Park

Donegal completed the double over New York with victory on Saturday night on a final scoreline of 1-18 to 0-12.

Donegal had won the first game by 1-12 to 1-5, and it was a similar margin in the second game at Gaelic Park.

Patrick McBrearty was again the top Donegal point scorer as they led 0-10 to 0-6 at the interval.

The margin was out to 0-14 to 0-6 when Mark McHugh struck for Donegal's goal to put them in a comfortable position.

New York finished well with some good points, but Donegal kept them bay with some ease.

Donegal are in New York as part of a bonding and fund-raising venture. They were minus the U-21 contingent who were playing in the All-Ireland U-21 semi-final yesterday in Breffni Park.