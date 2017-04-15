Aaron Doherty the star of the show as Donegal minors defeat Down

Donegal are looking forward to an Ulster Minor Football Shield final following Saturday’s semi-final win over Down in Mayobridge.



DONEGAL 2-12

DOWN 2-9



Their three point winning margin scarcely reflected their dominance in a game they led from start to finish.

Naomh Columba’s Aaron Doherty scored 2-5 in a man-of-the-match performance at wing half-forward.

Luke Gavigan, who deputised for the injured Aaron Deeney at full-back; Ronan Docherty in the middle of the field; Peadar Mogan and Oisin Gallen (until he picked up a black card late on) were the other standout performers for the winners.

Donegal led by six points at half-time - 1-6 to 0-3 - after dominating the half and they maintained that advantage for most of the second half.

Four points was as close as the Mourne men came in the second period despite scoring two goals, both scored in the final quarter.

The win, the second of the campaign, is a timely boost for manager Shaun Paul Barrett as he builds a team for the championship.

Donegal drew their opening game with Fermanagh, before losing to Tyrone away and Derry in Ballybofey.

Last weekend’s win over Antrim in O’Donnell Park was their first win of the league.

The now face Armagh in the Shield final next weekend at a venue tbc. Armagh defeated Fermanagh in the other semi-final, also on Saturday.

Donegal are due to play Antrim in the first round of the Ulster Minor Championship, on Sunday, May 21st, in Ballybofey.

DONEGAL: Sean Taylor; Michael McGrory, Luke Gavigan, Karl McGlynn; Colin McFadden, Brian O'Donnell (0-1) Paul Murphy; Ronan Docherty (0-1), Conor O'Donnell; Shay Doherty, Peader Mogan, Aaron Doherty (2-5); Paddy Dolan (0-1), Oisin Gallen (0-3), Keelan McGroddy. Subs used: Thomas McGowan (0-1), Lanty Molloy, Oisin Purdy.

DOWN: Jack Hazard; Chris Killen, Brendan Gallan, Peter Fagan; Finn McElroy, Conor Clarke (0-1), Diarmaid McAvoy (0-1); Daniel Napier, Liam Middleton, Rory Anderson, Liam Kerr (1-2, penalty), Shane Annett(1-0), Aaron Gribben (0-3), Conor Crickard (0-1), Declan McClements. Subs used: Seamus Loughran, Aaron Devlin and Jack O'Doherty.