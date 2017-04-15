Disappointing Donegal go out tamely in All-Ireland U-21 semi-final

Donegal U-21s went down to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final in Kingspan Breffni Park.

Donegal 0-9

Dublin 1-13

Donegal had Mark Coyle in the starting line up for his first start of the campaign, but they just didn't fire at all in the opening half.

Whether it was the short turn-over from Monday night's Ulster final, there just wasn't any buzz about the Ulster champions.

Dublin, despite losing Con O'Callaghan to a black card after just five minutes, were dominant. O'Callaghan had given them the lead from a free on three minutes and they were the only one troubling the scoreboard operator.

Tom Fox and Glenn O'Reilly added points by the 14th minute, while Donegal couldn't find the target.

Aaron Foley, who was finding space very easily in the Donegal defence, added a fourth point before Michael Langan won and pointed a free for Donegal's first score on 23 minutes.

Glenn O'Reilly restored the Dublin four points advantage and Aaron Byrne missed a good opportunity from a free before Niall O'Donnell and Eoghan Bán Gallagher combined to set up Michael Carroll for the only other point of the half. Donegal had a great chance from the kick-out as Jason McGee fielded and set Michael Langan on his way. He seemed to be fouled but the ball broke clear and the chance was gone.

Half-time: Donegal 0-2, Dublin 0-5.

Donegal got the perfect start to the second half with a Jason McGee point on 30 seconds and Niall O'Donnell added a second with his left, but Dublin responded with points from Aaron Byrne and Cian Murphy.

Byrne added two more to stretch the Dublin lead to 0-9 to 0-4 before Michael Langan had a rare Donegal point from a free on 47 minutes.

Jason McGee and Jamie Brennan almost fashioned a goal chance but Dublin got back to make the interception.

From the free, Dublin broke for centre half-back Sean McMahon to seal victory with a well taken goal. Chris Sallier added a point almost immediately for the winners.

Donegal did tag on a few consolation scores, but they never looked like getting the goal they needed. Michael Carroll had the last chance, blasting a 20m free just wide of the posts.

Scorers - Donegal: Michael Langan 0-3,2f; Niall O'Donnell 0-2; Michael Carroll, Jason McGee, Stephen McBrearty, Ethan O'Donnell 0-1 each.

Dublin: Aaron Byrne 0-4,3f; Sean McMahon 1-0; Glenn O'Reilly, Cian Murphy 0-2 each; Darren Byrne, Tom Fox, Chris Sallier, Con O'Callaghan (f), Andrew McGowan 0-1 each.

DONEGAL: Danny Rodgers; Conor Morrison, Stephen McMenamin, Brendan McCole; Cian Mulligan, Dáire Ó Baoill, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Tony McClenaghan, Jason McGee; Michael Carroll, Stephen McBrearty, Mark Coyle; Lorcan Connor, Michael Langan, Jamie Brennan. Subs., Conor Doherty for Coyle 15; Niall O'Donnell for McBrearty 24; Ethan O'Donnell for Connor 37; Rory Carr for Mulligan 42; Caolan McGonigle for McClenaghan 49; Stephen McBrearty for Ó Baoill 55

DUBLILN: Evan Comerford; Darren Byrne, Cillian O'Shea, Eoin Murchan; Darren Gavin, Seán McMahon, Cian Murphy; Andrew Foley, Tom Fox; Glenn O'Reilly, Aaron Byrne, Brian Howard; Colm Basquel, Con O'Callaghan, Dan O'Brien. Subs., Chris Sallier for O'Callaghan, bcard 5; Aaron Elliot for Foley 23; Darragh Spillane for Fox 37; Andrew McGowan for O'Reilly 47; Shane Clayton for Basquel 60

REFEREE: James Bermingham (Cork)