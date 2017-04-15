Donegal vigil for health services urges solidarity

A vigil at the gates of Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday evening heard of the importance of the community standing together to support all campaigns for health services.

"It’s very important that the community starts standing together,” Gina Grant of the advocacy group Our Children’s Voice, told the vigil. Our Children’s Voice is a group of Donegal parents advocating for the medical needs of children with complex needs and life-limiting conditions, and Gina said these children are getting sicker as they wait to get on waiting lists for the treatments they need.

"Communities are only stronger if we stand together," Gina said.

The vigil was organised by the Still Waiting campaign, one of 16 vigils the campaign held on Friday at hospitals around the country. This is the second set of vigils the campaign has held this year to highlight medical waiting lists, hospital overcrowding and postponed medical procedures.

Representatives of Donegal Action for Cancer Care and the Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland also addressed the vigil.

Don McGuinness, Donegal spokesperson for Still Waiting, said the campaign is building toward a national protest that they hope to hold in Dublin in May. He said they were encouraging smaller campaigning health groups to join and stand together.

