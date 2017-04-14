BJ Banda delivers again as Finn Harps get first ever away victory over Derry City

BJ Banda was again the Finn Harps hero in Maginn Park, Buncrana, as he scored one and made one in Finn Harps first ever away victory over their local rivals, Derry City.

Derry City 0

Finn Harps 2

The last Harps goal scored by Banda was in the second leg of the promotion play-off with Limerick, which got Harps back up to the top flight in November 2015.

The teenager has had to bide his time ever since, but when he was introduced early in Maginn Park after an injury to Jonny Bonner, he certainly left his stamp on the game, giving a man of the match performance.

He was involved in both goals for Finn Harps, who continued their great start to the league season.

Chances were few and far between in the opening half. Derry did have a couple of half-chances and hit the side netting on a few occasions.

Then came the breakthrough just seconds after the 45th minute. It was no surprise that Paddy McCourt was involved. McCourt found BJ Banda on the right; he cut in and his effort was deflected off Scott Whiteside to loop over the Derry 'keeper, Gerard Doherty, to give Harps the perfect present going to the dressing room at the interval.

Harps had to continue to work hard in the second half as Derry City came looking for an equaliser.

The Ballybofey side lost the services of McCourt 12 minutes into the second half, forced off with an injury, which saw the introduction of Michael Funston.

Killian Cantwell almost got on the end of a cross from BJ Banda in the 67th minute as Harps began to ride out the Derry storm.

Harps almost had a second on 79 minutes when BJ Banda worked his way through only to be denied by Gerard Doherty with a great save.

But the second came just two minutes later as Banda was again involved. Sean Houston won a kick-out from Ciaran Gallagher to find Banda, who cut through. He was denied by Gerard Doherty but the rebound fell for Michael Houston to fire home.

Finn Harps 'keeper Ciaran Gallagher was called into action on a few occasions in the final ten minutes, but was up to every challenge.

DERRY CITY: Gerard Doherty, Aaron Barry, Dean Jarvis, Aaron McEneff, Scott Whiteside, Joshua Daniels, Nicky Low, Conor McDermott, Lukas Schubert (Mark Timlin 55), Ronan Curtis, Mikhail Kennedy (Nathan Boyle 55).

FINN HARPS: Ciaran Gallagher, Ciaran Coll, Killian Cantwell, Damien McNulty, Ethan Boyle, Jonny Bonner (BJ Banda 22), Gareth Harkin, Sean Houston, Caolan McAleer, Barry Molloy (Packie Mailey 90+2), Paddy McCourt (Michael Funston 57)

REFEREE: Ray Matthews.