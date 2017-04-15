Donegal's Five Parishes Cycle Challenge fixed for May 36th

Just one day after the 2017 An Post Ras begins its stage six from Dungloe and passes through Glenties and Ardara on Friday May 26th, club riders and family cycling enthusiasts have the opportunity to experience some of the same Donegal route when the Five Parishes Cycle Challenge takes place.

The Saturday May 27th charity cycle begins at Glencolmcille at 11am coming down the steep Glengesh Pass – riders in the Ras will be going up the pass! – to a rest station at Ardara Rectory before proceeding to Glenties, Narin/Portnoo and Lettermacaward.

With the Ras passing through the area the day before, it is bound to encourage both club and family cyclists to take part in the Five Parishes Cycle Challenges just 24 hours later. Their support, on all or parts of the planned ride, will help each parish raise funds for charities, including the Care of the Aged, Killybegs Hospital, the RNLI and as well as supporting C of I churches in each of the five parishes,” said Hazel Barrett, event organiser.

Funds for charities will be raised by sponsorship from riders and bucket collectors in each of the parishes.

The cycle first took place in 2009. Then titled The Rector’s Challenge, it was initiated by Canon John Deane who retired last year. A number of water stops will be available over the route and of marshals will be located along the route to ensure safety.

Posters will be available in each parish giving a contact number for that parish. The event will finish at Elliott’s Lounge, Lettermacaward.