Karl Lacey goal gives Donegal victory over New York in first game in Big Apple

Donegal got their tour to New York off to a winning start when they overcame New York in the early hours of this Friday morning in Gaelic Park.



Donegal 1-12

New York 1-5



Karl Lacey scored the goal and Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty kicked the bulk of the points for Donegal, who led 1-7 to 0-2 at half-time.

The second half was a more closely contested after Rory Gallagher changed the team around and ran his bench and New York, who face Sligo at the beginning of next month in the first round of the Connacht championship, enjoyed a better second period.

Donegal were without the U-21 players who did not make the trip due to tomorrow’s All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Dublin in Kingspan Breffni Park.

Jason Noctor, Killybegs, and Martin Gallagher from MacCumhaill’s, who are both domiciled in the Big Apple, were drafted into the Donegal squad for the two games

Donegal are due to play New York again tomorrow night back in Gaelic Park, throw-in 7 pm New York time, 12 midnight Irish time).

Donegal are in the Big Apple as part of a major fundraising drive. The two games along with a Golf Classic today at the Pelham Bay and Split Rock Golf Course are the main fundraising events of the trip.

The Donegal squad: Peter Boyle: Paddy McGrath, Eamonn McGrath, Karl Lacey; Paul Brennan, Eamonn Doherty, Martin O’Reilly; Hugh McFadden, Ciaran Thompson; Daniel McLaughlin, Mark McHugh, Conor Gibbons; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Eoin McHugh. Subs: Michael Boyle, Frank McGlynn, Enda McCormack, Neil McGee, Martin McElhinney, Jason Noctor, Gavin Gallagher, Ryan McHugh, Darach O’Connor, Mark Anthony McGinley.