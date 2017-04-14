Tributes paid to Donegal man found dead in Manchester

Police in Greater Manchester were this afternoon still holding two men following the death of Donegal man Dylan Crawford.

The 20-year-old from Killygordon was found dead in Manchester’s Northern Quarter in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft and supplying prohibited drugs and remain in custody.

Mr Crawford was found collapsed at the junction of Back Piccadilly and Spear Street, near a private car park, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile a local councillor has paid tribute to Mr Crawford and spoken of the shock in the community at the death.

Cllr Patrick McGowan said: “Dylan was a modest, civil young man. He was a nice fella, not someone who had ever been in trouble.

“The whole community is very shocked. We are not sure why Dylan was in Manchester, but we think he may have just been travelling.”