Donegal people are asked to return their Trócaire boxes

Trócaire has thanked people from County Donegal for supporting its 2017 Lenten campaign, which comes to an end this week. The organisation is reminding people that Trócaire boxes can be returned to parishes across the county.

“Schools, individuals and parishes from County Donegal have been incredibly supportive of Trócaire this Lent, from taking Trócaire boxes into their homes to welcoming speakers from Trócaire to share information and stories about the people and communities at the heart of the campaign,” said Eamonn Meehan, Executive Director of Trócaire.

“The Lenten campaign this year highlighted Trócaire’s humanitarian work with people who are facing grave threats from floods, droughts, other natural disasters and conflict. We can see from the current situation in Africa that this work is even more crucial now.

"Millions of people are facing starvation because of drought and conflict. Trócaire is working in Somalia, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Kenya to try to save lives in the face of what the UN has described as the greatest humanitarian disaster since World War Two,” Eamonn Meehan said.

“This work, and work in many other developing countries, is only possible because of the generous donations made by people from across Ireland. Each and every cent placed in the Trócaire box can make the difference between life and death for people who are barely surviving.”

“Parishes across the country will receive returned Trócaire boxes from this week,” said Mr Meehan. “We would be extremely grateful if anyone who has a Trocaire box at home or in work could kindly drop it back to their local parish and we can start putting these generous donations into action.”

To find out more about Trócaire’s Lenten campaign or to make a donation visit trocaire.org or call 1850 408 408.