UPDATE: Donegal resident who drowned in Lough Erne tragedy named

The woman who drowned after falling into the water in Fermanagh in the early hours of Thursday morning morning has been named as 35-year-old Luna McKinney from Convoy.

Mrs McKinney, who was originally from China, died after she fell from a cruiser vessel she and her family were using for an Easter holiday on Lough Erne.

The boat was moored at the well known Devenish Island when the tragedy occurred.

It is understood she fell from the boat while checking the mooring ropes securing the boat to the pier at approximately 1 am.

Her husband, Stephen, attempted to rescue her but was unable to find her in the darkness.

Their two children, an eleven year old girl and a 13-year-old-boy, were asleep in the cabin at the time.

The emergency services launched a search of the area and her body was recovered from the water almost 45 minutes later. Attempts to revive her failed.

The McKinney family are understood to have lived in China before returning to Mr McKinney's home county of Co Tyrone, before they moved to Donegal a number of years ago.

Local area councillor, Liam Doherty, said the village of Convoy was in deep shock and extended his sympathies to the deceased and her family.