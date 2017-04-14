Donegal school gets funding for new facility to help students with ASD

Work on accommodation for students with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is to begin at a Donegal school later this year.

The Department of Education and Science has approved funding for The Abbey Vocational School in Donegal town for the design and construction of additional accommodation to cater for students with ASD.

School principal Geraldine Diver said the new 550 square metre facility will greatly enhance the already established commitment of the management and staff to special educational needs provision.

“A design team to design and oversee the project was appointed in late 2016,” she said.

“Preliminary designs have been presented to the school and we now hope to progress through the various stages. We hope to be in a position to commence construction in the latter part of 2017.”