€100,000 raised for west Donegal family and Pieta House

Fundraising to aid a west Donegal family and Pieta House, has been a spectacular success raising €100,000 with the huge effort coming to a conclusion on Sunday night last in The Limelight, Glenties where huge numbers of people attended.

Declan Boyle and Patrick McHugh at Sunday night's function in The Limelight.

Declan Boyle, the well known rally driver and businessman, was part of the driving force behind the Lough Barra Fund and the team also included Declan McShane, Patrick Elliott, Michael Kennedy, Thomas Costello, Declan Boyle Glenties photographer,Emmett Brosnan and JF Shovlin who all played important roles in making the event the success it was. Declan confirmed to the Donegal Democrat that through various functions since Christmas and Sunday night's event the fund had raised €100,000

A truly astonishing amount of money, Declan said he was humbled and blown away at the same time by the response from the public.

"People are amazing," he said.

"I would have contacts and friends across the country and to be honest, because I felt so strongly about this and the need to help this local family and create awareness through Pieta House, I asked large numbers of people to help and they responded in an incredibly generous way.

“All of the team involved did great work with their own contacts and we worked well on this.

"I cannot say enough to all those who offered sponsorship, sold tickets, handed in money or just turned up on the night and gave us massive support.

“It really was a group effort and all those involved, all those who gave their time, their ideas and their money, deserve great credit.

Generous people

"They often say we are generous people in this county and if ever that rang through it was last Sunday night when the work was done and the final tally became obvious to us. We all know that money is still tight for people, but they were amazingly generous.

"This money will make a huge difference, not only to a family in the area who have suffered a huge loss, but it will also, through Pieta House, raise awareness that there is help out there for people," he said.