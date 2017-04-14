Deaths in Donegal, Friday April 14th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Bridie Mc Gettigan, LIfford

- Peter McBride, Derrybeg

- Mary Sweeney, Gortahork

- Paul Kirwan, Glasnevin, Dublin/Muff

Bridie Mc Gettigan, Lifford

The death has taken place at St Luke`s Hospital, Dublin of Bridie Mc Gettigan (née Doherty) Edenmore, Lifford.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday at 10.15a.m. for Service in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice. c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Peter McBride, Derrybeg

The death has taken place of Peter McBride, Middletown, Derrybeg and Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Derrybeg. Funeral Service in St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg on Saturday morning at 11a.m with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Gweedore Day Centre.



Mary Sweeney, Gortahork

The death has taken place of Mary Sweeney, Fanaboy, Gortahork, at the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

Reposing at her nephew Michael Gallagher's home in Fanaboy. Funeral from there on Friday, 14th April, for 10.00am service in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9.00pm. House private after rosary until 10.00am and on the morning of the funeral.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.



Paul Kirwan, Glasnevin, Dublin/Muff

The death has taken place of Paul Kirwan, Glasnevin, Dublin/Muff.

Reposing at his residence between 4pm and 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East for 11am Service followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.



