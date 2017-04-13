BREAKING: Donegal man found dead in Manchester - two men arrested

A young Donegal has been found dead in Manchester.

Dylan Crawford, 20, of Dromore, Killygordon was found collapsed at the junction in the Northern Quarter, and was later pronounced dead in the early hours of yesterday morning a Manchester Royal Infirmary.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft and supplying prohibited drugs and remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Rebecca Boyce of GMP’s City of Manchester team told the Manchester Evening News: “We are still working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Dylan’s death.

“This has been a fast moving investigation and we have now made two arrests, however our investigation continues and we need witnesses to come forward."

She added: "We are also looking for anyone who was around the Spear Street, Back Piccadilly Street and Oldham Street area between 11.30pm on Tuesday and 12.30am on Wednesday to come forward.

“Even at this time of night the area would be fairly busy so it is possible that somebody may have seen something. No piece of information is too small.”

A Home Office post mortem proved inconclusive and detectives are now awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 4409, quoting incident number 150 of 12/04/17, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.