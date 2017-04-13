Donegal Bus Éireann drivers to return to work as recommendation considered

Striking Bus Éireann workers are to return to work as they consider a recommendation given by the Labour Court.

The company said management and the board will give "due consideration to the very detailed Court recommendation document" in an effort to end the three-week dispute at the transport company.

Pickets that had been placed at depots around the country will now be removed while the work to restore services gets underway, with most due to be operational nationwide by tomorrow..

In a statement this afternoon, National Bus and Rail Union General Secretary Dermot O'Leary said: "Our contention that major cultural change is imminent has been borne out by this recommendation, we will now move immediately into a consultative phase with our members across Bus Éireann."

SIPTU Sector Organiser Willie Noone said that the recommendation needs to be studied by all union members.