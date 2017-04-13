Great interest in Donegal Democrat's new book Yesteryears

The Donegal Democrat's latest publication, ‘Yesteryears’ - a photographic trip down memory lane, is attracting great interest and is available across Donegal now.

Over 164 pages 'Yesteryears' is a photographic trip down memory lane, and it focuses on the late late 1960s, 70s, 80s and early 90s and provides a broad snapshot of life in Donegal.

The mix of photographs reflects the spirit and the sense of community of the people of Donegal.

'Yesteryears' is in A4 format, it is priced at €10. It is available at the Donegal Democrat’s offices in Letterkenny and Donegal Town and is available in outlets throughout Donegal. For information on securing a copy of Yesteryears, call 074-9740160 or email michael.daly@donegaldemocrat.com