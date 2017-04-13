Gardaí recover €35,000 of equipment stolen from Donegal fire engine

Around €35,000 of rescue equipment which was stolen from a fire engine taken from Stranorlar fire station earlier this month has been recovered.

The €400,000 Scania vehicle was recovered close to the border near Killygordon.

The life-saving equipment, which includes cutting gear and a generator, was recovered by gardaí in woods at Meenagoland, Killygordon - about two miles from where the fire tender was abandoned.

A spokesman at Letterkenny garda station said about 15 separate items of equipment taken from the fire tender were recovered as a result of searches on Tuesday evening.

The vast majority of equipment taken from the vehicle has been found, with only one small item still missing, the spokesman said.

The fire tender was discovered at around 8.30am on Monday, April 3rd by a member of the public about 1km from the border at Monellan Road, Killygordon.

It is believed the vehicle was driven across the border after it was stolen.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing.