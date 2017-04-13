Donegal have pulled out of Ulster Hurling Championship play-off with Down

Donegal hurlers, who were due to meet Down in a play-off this Sunday, have given the Mourne men a walkover.

The tie, which was a battle to retain senior championship status, had been fixed for Owenbeg, Derry on Sunday at 12.30, but Donegal have just announced that they are not playing and have awarded Down a walkover.

Donegal lost their Ulster Senior Championship semi-final against Antrim last week, while Down suffered a surprise defeat to Armagh in the other semi-final, also last weekend.

Donegal are now going to concentrate on their Nicky Rackard Cup clash with Armagh, which is set for Letterkenny on Saturday week.

Ulster Minor Football Shield semi-final

Donegal, Ulster Minor Football League champions for the last three seasons, are on the trail of a place in the Ulster Minor Football Shield final when they face Down in Mayobridge on Saturday at 12 noon.

And with just five weeks to go to the championship and a first round meeting with Antrim in Ballybofey, manager Shaun Paul Barrett will be anxious to build on last Saturday's win over the Saffrons.

Donegal U-17s hoping to book a place in McGuigan Cup final

Donegal's U-17s are hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Antrim, when they host Down in Ballybofey on Saturday. (Throw-in 12 noon)

The prize for the winners is a McGuigan Cup final meeting with either Cavan or Tyrone. They meet in the other semi-final, also on Saturday.

Donegal won their three opening games against Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry to book their place in the last four ahead of last Saturday’s game with Antrim.

As a consequence manager Francie Friel took the opportunity to field a largely experimental side for last Saturday’s 3-15 to 2-13 defeat by Antrim.