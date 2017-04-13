Ballyshannon Easter Shoppping Bonanza in full flow

Ballyshannon Business Chamber in association with Erne Enterprise have organised their Easter Shopping Bonanza which is now in full flow.

Many businesses are running sales and giving special discounts in the lead up to Easter. There are free “in house” draws taking place in many outlets with great prizes on offer.

In addition to this, your entry is then placed into our second draw which takes place on Easter Saturday – now you could win on the double, prizes in this include two nights B&B (compliments of B&B Ireland), €100 and €50 shop local vouchers.

There is a craft fair planned in the Gables area on Easter Saturday, where you can sample local produce and browse the fine arts and crafts.

Also on Saturday there will be a free virtual Easter Egg hunt which starts at 2pm.

There are some wonderful businesses in Ballyshannon and we would highly recommend you call in this weekend or at any time, among them Ferguson Jewellers, Kernan's Spar, A Novel Idea, where you can get your copy of the Democrat's latest publication, Yesteryears, the Abbey Garage and McKenna's Insurance while all those in the farming business will be well aware of the hard work ongoing at Ballyshannon Mart.

Well done also to Mary and all the team at Shannon's Corner, now in its 20th year of business at the 'top of the hill' who are expanding upstairs with light lunches, salads, sandwiches made to order, selection of soups and of course their wonderful home baking and desserts, or indeed why not relax and enjoy a glass of wine.

Donagh Keon of the Business Chamber said they were delighted already with the response to the latest promotion and he said shoppers should be well aware that there are bargains to be had at all times int he town, but particularly during the Easter Shopping Bonanza.

“It's great to see so many businesses in the town actively involved and offering great deals and I think people will be very pleased with what we have to offer.

“Apart from that it's great also to see some new businesses starting in town and others on the way.

“Ballyshannon is a town with fabulous facilities for sport, for the arts and lots of entertainment venues and I should add a great retail sector too.”