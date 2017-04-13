HSE confirm €4m upgrade for two Donegal community hospitals

Funding of €4m for upgrade works to retain and enhance community hospital services in Stranorlar and Ramelton has been announced by the Health Services Executive.

Minister Joe McHugh TD has welcomed the news and said confirmation comes follows a meeting with HSE Area Manager John Hayes.

The proposed retention of services is part of an overall plan which will see additional services at a new community hospital facility which will be built in Letterkenny, he stated.

“Mr Hayes has told me that a report from construction consultants Rhatigans has recommended significant spends on the facilities in Ramelton and Stranorlar, with around €2.75M at St Joseph’s and around €1.5M in Ramelton,” said Minister McHugh.

“This spend will retain and enhance services at both hospitals, dealing with a number of legacy issues surrounding privacy for patients and meeting recommended HIQA standards. I am delighted with this news today. The reports on Ramelton and Stranorlar have now gone to HIQA for approval.

A design team is also about to be appointed to come up with a new facility in Letterkenny with around 100 beds, staffed and run by the HSE.

“While there are still three long term beds in Lifford, I believe it is essential that Lifford Hospital services are retained. I am awaiting the outcome of the review of services at Lifford. The HSE tells me that is still being worked on,” he added.

“My focus now is to work again with the SOS group to retain services at Lifford and I believe that must be done.”

“One of the issues about the site has been traffic but with the A5 construction getting underway later this year, a new bridge link between Lifford and Strabane will resolve that issue. Once again I want to pay tribute to the SOS group whose sole aim throughout has been to maintain community hospitals where they belong, at the heart of our communities,” Minister McHugh stated.