Report of alleged fraud and tax evasion by Donegal Garda not investigated - Dáil hears

It has been claimed in the Dáil that reports by a garda of tax evasion and social welfare fraud by a another senior Donegal garda in the county were not investigated or followed-up.

Deputy Pearse Doherty TD said in the Dáil last evening that former garda, Kieran Jackson, had reported incidents of tax evasion by a now retired garda superintendent.

He said it was claimed that in May 2001, Mr Jackson met with two detective inspectors from the Garda Bureau of Fraud Investigation in a hotel in Monaghan where he disclosed to them a number of serious allegations against the former garda superintendent who was also stationed in Donegal.

The allegations related to suspected tax evasion, social welfare fraud and people being in possession of a fraudulent bank account into which thousands of pounds was being lodged regularly.

In September 2014, Jackson’s solicitor wrote to the then-acting Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan informing her of the allegations and expressing alarm over a lack of a follow-up.

In September 2016, Doherty told the Dáil that investigating Gardaí concluded that following an extensive search of files and records held locally and at Monaghan Garda station, no record of his complaint or of any subsequent investigation could be found.

He said the story raises serious questions around who took the decision to decide not to follow-up on Mr Jackson’s claims, and why the Commissioner did not respond to the reports in 2014