Sligo confirmed as venue for Donegal Ladies semi-final meeting with Galway

Donegal will play their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division One semi-final against Galway in Markievicz Park, Sligo.

This was confirmed this afternoon and the game is on Sunday April 23rd with a throw-in time of 2 pm.

The other semi-final meeting of Cork and Dublin has been fixed for Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, the day before, on Saturday, April 22nd.

Donegal topped the Lidl Ladies Division One League following wins over Armagh, Galway, Monaghan, Cork and Mayo.