Donegal County Councillor charged with drink driving

Donegal Fianna Fáil Councillor Ciaran Brogan was charged with drink driving at Monday's sitting of Letterkenny District Court.

Cllr Brogan, of Sockar, Trentagh was charged with drink driving at Treanbeg, Trentagh in the early hours of April 1st.

It's alleged his reading when stopped by a garda patrol unit was 70 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath. The case was adjourned until June 12th.

Back in December the Fianna Fáil councillor was convicted at Letterkenny District Court after he denied being in charge of a vehicle while exceeding the alcohol limit on June 22nd, 2015 at Ballymacool, Letterkenny. He was disqualified from driving for three years and fined €400.

A former mayor of county Donegal, Cllr Brogan had been appointed Mayor of Donegal seven days prior to the incident.