Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, April 11th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Joe Harley, Trentagh, Donegal

- Pat Conaghan, Dunkineely and Mayo

- Maurice Gallagher, late of Meenaleck, Crolly

- Thomas Lecky, Demense, Convoy

Joe Harley, Trentagh, Donegal

The death has taken place of Joe Harley, late of Trentagh. Reposing at his late residence from 7pm, Monday, April 10th. Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan on Wednesday, April 12th at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Gartan cemetery. Family from 11pm to 11am and family flowers only please. Donations to Donegal Hospice.

Pat Conaghan, Dunkineely and Mayo



The death has taken place of Pat Conaghan formerly of Dunkineely and Mayo.

Reposing at Mc Gowan's funeral home, Ballina on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm until 8pm. Funeral will arrive at St. Muredach`s Cathedral, Ballina on Wednesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Leigue Cemetery, Ballina.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Western Alzherimer`s Association.



Maurice Gallagher, late of Meenaleck, Crolly



The death has occurred in Glasgow of Maurice Gallagher, formally Meenaleck, Crolly.

Requiem mass on Wednesday, April 12th at 10am in St. Bartholomew’s church Glasgow, with burial afterwards in Linn Cemetery.



Thomas Lecky, Demense, Convoy



The death has taken place at his residence of Thomas Lecky, late of Demense, Convoy.

His remains will repose at his residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday April 12th, at 2pm for service in Convoy Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o William Lecky or Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director, Town Parks, Convoy.

Death notices can be sent to editorial@donegaldemocrat.com; please include a contact number for verification.