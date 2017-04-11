Man arrested by Donegal gardaí in relation to murder released without charge

The man arrested by gardaí in Donegal at the weekend in relation to the murder of Andrew Allen in 2012 has been released without charge.

The man, who is in his 50s, was arrested on Saturday night and detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Mr Allen, who was from Derry, was shot dead on February 9th 2012 at a house at Links View Park, Buncrana.