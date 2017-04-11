Donegal’s Michael Langan selected as the EirGrid GAA U21 Player of the Province for Ulster

After a super display in this year’s EirGrid GAA U21 Ulster Championship, Donegal’s Michael Langan has been named as the EirGrid GAA U21 Player of the Province for Ulster.

Hailing from St. Michael's GAA club, Michael landed this award for the role he played in securing Donegal’s first U21 Ulster title since 2010.

Donegal got the better of Tyrone in their EirGrid Ulster U21 Championship quarter final replay. The free-taking of Michael Langan played a key role in a 0-18 to 1-9 win over the O’Neill county in Ballybofey. After hitting 0-6 in the original game, the St. Michael’s man kicked 0-7 at MacCumhaill Park to help his side progress to the EirGid U21 semi-final against Cavan.

Michael gave an outstanding display in the EirGrid U21 Ulster final in Athletic Grounds in Armagh against Derry, and it was the midfielder who finished as the province's top scorer with 0-19 in the Ulster U21 Championship.

Next up for Donegal is the EirGrid U21 All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin at Breffni Park, Cavan this Saturday, 15th April at 2.30pm.

This is the first year of the EirGrid GAA U21 Player of the Province initiative and it is one that has been put in place to recognise and reward outstanding performances throughout each of the four provinces at U21 level. Each recipient has been carefully selected by the Gaelic Writers Association.

Director of External Affairs at EirGrid, Rosemary Steen, commented;

“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Michael on winning this award. His performance for Donegal in the Ulster championship has been fantastic and we are delighted to be able to recognise him for this.

“At EirGrid, we manage and develop Ireland’s electricity grid and we feel strongly that our business mirrors this U21 Championship. We need to ensure that there is a bright future ahead for the young people of Ireland and with the incredible talent on display in this competition with players like Michael involved, we have no doubt that the future of the GAA will be extremely bright”.

Dublin’s Aaron Byrne has been selected as the EirGrid GAA U21 Player of the Province for Leinster. In Munster, Kerry’s Andrew Barry has been chosen, while Galway’s Michael Daly was chosen as the EirGrid GAA U21 Player of the Province for Connacht.

For more information about EirGrid log on to www.eirgrid.com.