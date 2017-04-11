"I gave it a wee toe poke to see how it goes" - Donegal's Jamie Brennan on creating the wonder goal against Derry

“I don’t really know what to say to you (about the goal). I was trying to bend down to pick it up and I gave it a wee toe poke to see how it goes. Then everything opened up, thankfully Lars (Lorcan Connor) was on the end of it, because my legs were beginning to go.”

That was how a delighted Jamie Brennan described the moment that decided the Ulster U-21 semi-final in Armagh on Monday night.

Brennan took the ball soccer style for 60m before releasing Lorcan Connor to score the vital goal which send Donegal on their way.

“At the start I felt the man behind me, but then I knew I was away from him. I didn’t have a chance to pick it up. It was some team performance there in the second half,” said Jamie, who wanted to deflect from his contribution.

“To be fair, Derry had us in trouble. They had runners coming through we we couldn’t really stop, and thankfully after the goal we settled down and really got into it.

“We were on a different level then in the second half,” said Jamie, who, like most of the players, had fulfilled a dream in winning an Ulster U-21 medal.

“We’ll enjoy tonight and we have Dublin on Saturday. All these games are coming thick and fast and it’s brilliant,” said Jamie, who felt getting a run at senior level has also helped him this year.

“That was great. I just keep doing what I’m asked and hopefully I can get a run out in the (senior) championship later in the year.”

But for now, it has already been a great year for the Bundoran and getting man of the match in the Ulster final is great reward for his hard work.