Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, April 11th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Martha Mc Guinness, Letterkenny



- Cissie Furey, Mullanmore, Glenties



- Joe Harley, Trentagh, Donegal



- Pat Conaghan, Dunkineely and Mayo



- Maurice Gallagher, late of Meenaleck, Crolly



- Thomas Lecky, Demense, Convoy

Martha Mc Guinness, 77 Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Martha Mc Guiness.



Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Sunday.



Removal from her residence on Tuesday at 9.30am going to St Eunan's Cathedral Letterkennny for requiem Mass at 10 am and interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery in the family plot.



Family flowers only please Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny.







Cissie Furey, Mullanmore, Glenties

The death has occurred of Cissie Furey, late of Mullanmore, Glenties.



Reposing at her son, PJ Furey's home.



Removal from there on Tuesday morning, April 11th at 10.30am going to St Conal’s Church, Glenties for requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family time from 12 midnight until 10am.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o James McGuiness and sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Joe Harley, Trentagh, Donegal



The death has taken place of Joe Harley, late of Trentagh. Reposing at his late residence from 7pm, Monday, April 10th. Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan on Wednesday, April 12th at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Gartan cemetery. Family from 11pm to 11am and family flowers only please. Donations to Donegal Hospice.



Pat Conaghan, Dunkineely and Mayo

The death has taken place of Pat Conaghan formerly of Dunkineely and Mayo.



Reposing at Mc Gowan's funeral home, Ballina on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm until 8pm. Funeral will arrive at St. Muredach`s Cathedral, Ballina on Wednesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Leigue Cemetery, Ballina.



Family flowers only please donations if desired to Western Alzherimer`s Association.

Maurice Gallagher, late of Meenaleck, Crolly

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Maurice Gallagher, formally Meenaleck, Crolly.



Requiem mass on Wednesday, April 12th at 10am in St. Bartholomew’s church Glasgow, with burial afterwards in Linn Cemetery.

Thomas Lecky, Demense, Convoy

The death has taken place at his residence of Thomas Lecky, late of Demense, Convoy.



His remains will repose at his residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday April 12th, at 2pm for service in Convoy Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o William Lecky or Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director, Town Parks, Convoy.

Death notices can be sent to editorial@donegaldemocrat.com; please include a contact number for verification.