"He must have thought he was playing for Erne Wanderers" - Michael Carroll

Donegal's Michael Carroll was a happy man on the field in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh on Monday night as he lapped up the celebrations of the Donegal U-21 Ulster final win against Derry.

The Gaoth Dobhair man's smile became even broader when asked what he thought of the goal which turned the game before half-time and the part played in it by Jamie Brennan.

"I don't know. He must have thought he was playing with Erne Wanderers. It was a brilliant goal. It just shows the pure talent that Jamie (Brennan) has. It was playing off the cuff. He took it brilliantly and Lorcan put it away.

"It was tit for tat before that. And then we got the goal and it came from Conor Morrison's turnover. It seemed to lift us for the last five minutes of the first half.

"We got a bit a rollicking at half-time for the way we had performed in the first half, but then in the second half we came out all guns blazing and thankfully we came through," said Carroll.

He was happy that their target for the year had been achieved: "Yeah at the start of the year we sat down and the target was that we wanted to win Ulster. We knew we had a massive challenge with Tyrone in the first game. We kinda suspected that Cavan were going to come through and then we had our eye on Derry or Armagh.

"We only had five days to prepare, but we realised that we had to focus on our own game.

"But it will be a different challenge now on Saturday facing Dublin in Cavan. We will regroup now and go again on Saturday."

As for his own personal performance, Carroll was happy to get a few scores.

"I got three scores with the hands today, so I didn't get much kicking," laughs Michael. "I would like to have got a kick, but I palmed her in. The 'keeper got a hand to it but thankfully it went in. The game was over at that stage, but it's nice getting on the scoresheet," he said.