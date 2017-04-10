The Sun newspaper backing campaign against John Downey

A family member of one of the soldiers killed in the 1982 Hyde Park bombing in London is planning to sue a former suspect in the incident, who now lives in Donegal.

The daughter of one of the men killed has launched a High Court civil action against John Downey, who lives in Creeslough.

Mr Downey was arrested in 2013 at Gatwick Airport and charged with the murder of four soldiers. He walked free when his trial at The Old Bailey collapsed in 2014.

He denied the charges against him and the case was stopped after it emerged during the trial that British government officials had sent Mr Downey a letter in 2007 telling him he was no longer a wanted man.

Sarahjane Young, daughter of British soldier Jeffrey Young, has filed a civil claim at London's High Court against Mr Downey, it has been reported.

In a campaign backed by The Sun newspaper, they are calling on people to make donations for her to take the civil action after she was refused legal aid.

Her campaign is also being backed by Mark Tipper, whose older brother was also killed in the bombing.

The car bomb in South Carriage Drive, London, killed four soldiers - Roy Bright, 36, Dennis Daly, 23, Simon Tipper, 19, and Jeffrey Young, 19, as they rode through Hyde Park to the Changing of the Guard.

Seven horses were also killed in the attack.