Donegal adventurer touches down in freezing conditions for Arctic expedition

A Drumkeen native who is getting ready to embark on an adventure to create history by being one of the first people to ever walk to the “Northern Pole of Inaccessibility” has been bust training in freezing temperatures in Norway

Justin Toner, who has been accepted onto a programme that will see a group attempt to be the first to access the infamous geographical point, otherwise known as the “Arctic Pole”, recently travelled to a remote part of Norway to practice dealing with extreme weather conditions.

He spent time in Svalbard as part of the “Last Pole” expedition and will return there later this month to take part in train on sea ice.

Here you can see Justin landing into the tiny snow covered town on an island deep inside the Arctic Circle north of mainland Norway.



Justin, pictured, was previously working in the Middle East as a quantity surveyor and he is now getting ready to undertake the challenge of a lifetime during a sabbatical from his career.

He began a year long training schedule earlier this year that will see himself and a group of other volunteers attempt the “last pole” expedition under the guidance of renowned adventurer, Jim McNeill,

Justin says he is looking forward to the experience and he will undergo training with the expedition group in Norway later in the year where they will face temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees.

Justin said: “I firmly believe we should challenge ourselves both mentally and physically as often as we can and the Last pole expedition will certainly be challenging.”

For more see justintoner.com