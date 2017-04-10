Donegal hosts Hiking Europe steering committee

European partners from Spain, Italy, Germany, Croatia, and Austria were in Donegal last week for the third Hiking Europe project steering committee meeting and training session.

The project aims to promote rural hiking routes in four European countries - Donegal in Ireland, Catalonia in Spain, Emilia-Romagna in Italy and Dubrovnik-Neretva in Croatia. The goal is to offer visitors a range of walking trails where hikers can experience local traditions, taste local cuisines, visit shops and museums and discover local hidden landscapes.

The first day of the steering committee meeting was held at Glenveagh Castle in Glenveagh National Park, and the second day was held in the Silver Tassie Hotel in Letterkenny.

A Donegal County Council spokesperson said the council is delighted to be associated with the Hiking Europe project. The council is working in collaboration with local stakeholders to promote the Bealach na Gaeltachta, the Gaeltacht Way, which comprises four circular long-distance trails in west Donegal: Slí an Earagail, Slí na Rossan, Slí na Finne and Slí Cholmcille, as well as smaller walks on Arranmore, Tory, and Gola islands.

The Hiking Europe project is supported by the Competitiveness of Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises programme (COSME) of the European Commission.