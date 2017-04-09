Donegal mother and son plan a very special joint birthday party in Mountcharles

A son and his mother in Mountcharles will be celebrating their 50th and 75th birthdays on the same day, and rather than ask people to give them presents they and their family have planned a wonderful day which will benefit the Irish Cancer Society and the Neonatal Unit of Our Lady's Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin.

Mags Wilson got in touch with the Democrat at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com to tell us that her husband Matthew Wilson, is celebrating his 50th birthday and his Mum, Marion is celebrating her 75th birthday, both on the same day.



Both Matthew and Marion have requested no presents. However, the family are having an Open House Coffee Day on Saturday 29th April from 11am to 4pm at their home, 'Wilmor', Drimcoe, Mountcharles.

This is a charity event for both the Irish Cancer Society and the Neonatal Unit of Our Lady's Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin.

Mags wrote: "We would love every to come, if just for a little while, to join in the celebrations and help fund raise for two very worthy causes."





