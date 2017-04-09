Malin and Ardara have good wins in Division Two in Donegal All County League

Malin got their first win on the board with a comfortable twelve point victory over Sean MacCumhaill’s in Connolly Park.

MALIN . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1-15

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S 1-6

Anthony Kelly and Paul McLaughlin did the bulk of the scoring for the Inishowen men, who had lost their two opening games to Buncrana and Ardara.

MacCumhaill’s started well an led 1-3 to 0-1 after Martin O’Reilly found the net for a well taken goal.

But the Finn Valley men only added three more points for the remainder of the game.

Paul McLaughlin got the goal that kick-started the Malin challenge and Malin led 1-9 to 0-4 at half-time before going on to clinch the precious points in the second half.

MALIN: M McLaughlin; Gary Farren, Conor Farren, Conor McColgan; Cian McColgan, John C Doherty, Paul McLaughlin (f); Anthony Kelly, Declan Walsh; Oisin McGonagle, Seamus Houghton, Darren Mullarkey; Daniel McDaid, Ryan Greene, Damien Harkin.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S: Eoin Gallen; Conor Griffin, Martin Gallagher, Eoghan Wright; Adan Lynch, Gerard Wilson, Pauric Patton; Stephen O’Reilly, Ryan Duffy; Paddy Hannigan, Brendan McLaughlin, Aaron Kelly; Martin O’Reilly, Stephen Mulligan, Gary Dunnion.



Second win for Ardara

Ardara made it two wins from three games with a narrow away win over Buncrana at the Scarvey.

ARDARA . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0-12

BUNCRANA . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .2-5

C J Molloy and Gareth Concarr did the bulk of the scoring for the men from the South West who got off to a dreadful start. They conceded 1-3 in the first seven minutes and they had to wait close on 15 minutes before C J Molloy got them off the mark from a free. Molloy and Johnny Herron kicked their other first half points as they went in at half-time 0-3 to 1-3 down.

In a much improved second half Molloy and Concarr found the range and despite conceding a second Buncrana goal late in the half, they went on to win by one.

ARDARA; Cathal Doherty; Kelvin Slowey, Paddy McGrath,Joe Melly; Johnny Herron (0-1), John Ross Molloy, Nicolas Maguire; Brendan Boyle, C J Molloy (0-5); Kieran Breslin, Peter McHugh (0-1), Lorcan O’Donnell (0-1); Paul Watters, Gareth Concarr (0-4), Gary McHugh. Sub: Ryan Mailey for B Boyle, inj.