Three titles and three Junior records for Mona McSharry at Irish Swim Championships

Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon's Mona McSharry completed a treple of Irish swim titles by taking the 200m breaststroke in impressive style on the final day of the Irish Swimming Championships at the Aquatic Centre, Dublin.

It was also her third junior record over the course of the championships.

McSharry, a student at Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon and a native of Grange, Co. Sligo, had won the 50m title on Thursday and followed that with the 100m title on Friday, both times setting a new Irish Junior record.

Indeed, on Friday, she was close to the Irish senior record of Fiona Doyle. Her time of 1:07.38 was well under the consideration time for the World Senior Championships in Budapest in July.

Yesterday, Sunday, Mona was a convincing winner of the 200m breaststroke in 2:29.22, well ahead of Adele Blanchetiere (2:35.15) and Aisling Haughey (2:35.92). She again broke the Irish junior record.

Apart from these Irish championship titles, the talented Marlins swimmer is set for a busy summer as she is qualified for the European Junior Swimming Championships, 28th June – 2nd July 2017, Herzliya, Israel and the World Junior Swimming Championships, 23rd – 28th August, in Indianapolis, USA.