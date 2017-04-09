New look for famous Donegal town pub

Over the last few years there has been a steady move back to traditions that once served us best and this has become particularly noticeable in our streetscapes.

Slowly but surely the plastic signs and facades are disappearing to be replace by the more traditional timber and stone.

Visitors to Donegal Town on Saturday morning may have noticed that McCafferty's Bar had just overnight received a makeover.

One of the oldest pubs in the town and originally owned by the McGahern family the pub is now in the hands of the very capable Declan and Michelle Boyle.