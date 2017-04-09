Donegal Democrat reporter turns a very different colour for Animals in Need

Donegal town was buzzing all day Saturday with tractor runs, 450 cyclists taking part in the Spring Sportive and a fun day for all the adults and children in aid of Animals in Need in the Parish Centre.

This event attracted hundreds of children throughout the day doing all the things that we ourselves used to do as children. One thing that caught my eyes was Lauren Gallagher, a student of fine art doing the most intricate face painting.

After a few gentle hints I just said why not and gave it a go and ended up with quite a transformation - most people remarked that it enhanced my appearance greatly!

I decided to carry out a social experiment and took off around the Diamond, Main St and visited many of the shops. Many pretended that they didn't notice and carried on conversations as if I looked like his all the time while others praised the initiative which highlighted the charity.

I heard the blowing of horns around the Diamond and out of nowhere came a bridal couple, Siobhan McGlynn from Laghey and Conor Rooney in their limousine. The car ground to a halt and here I was in the middle of this beautiful couple looking like Bobo the clown.

If I make the wedding album then that will be a first, but it was lots of fun and special thanks to the happy couple and to all involved in the various activities in Donegal town at the weekend for their great sport and the many comments!