Gardaí make arrest in Donegal murder probe

Gardaí in Donegal have arrested a man in connection with murder of Andrew Allen more than five years ago.

Mr Allen, who was from Derry, was shot dead on February 9th 2012 at a house at Links View Park, Buncrana.

Gardaí arrested a man in his early 50s in connection with the investigation in Donegal on Saturday night.

The man is being detained at Letterkenny garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.