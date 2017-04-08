100 YEARS YOUNG
Donegal's latest Centenarian Maggie Maguire celebrates her birthday with family in Inver
Maggie Maguire, 100 years old, celebrating with her great granddaughter, Isabella (one year old)
There were big celebrations in Inver on Friday as Maggie Maguire celebrated her 100th birthday.
The popular lady celebrated with family and friends, with a special Mass in her home celebrated by Fr. Seamus Gallagher. Maggie didn't want any great fuss. The neighbours joined in and afterwards refreshments were served.
