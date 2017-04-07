Ballyshannon based swimmer Mona McSharry delivers a second Irish swim title

Mona McSharry from Grange, Co. Sligo, and a member of the Marlins Swimming Club, Ballyshannon, collected her second Irish title this evening when winning the 100m breaststroke with some ease at the Irish Swim Championships in Dublin.

The student at Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, had something to spare as she eased to her second title in as many days. She won the 50m breaststroke on Thursday, setting a new Irish Junior record.

McSharry completed the 100m breaststroke in 1:07.38, ahead of Niamh Coyne (1:11.84) and Aisling Haughey (1:11.95)

Mona still has the 200m breaststroke to come for which she will be favoured and she is also involved in the Individual Medley.

Apart from these Irish champions, the talented Marlins swimmer is set for a busy summer as she is qualified for the European Junior Swimming Championships, 28th June – 2nd July 2017, Herzliya, Israel and the World Junior Swimming Championships, 23rd – 28th August, in Indianapolis, USA.