Donegal mobile litter units on the road this weekend

Donegal's mobile litter units will have another busy weekend collecting bags of rubbish gathered by volunteers in local clean-ups around the county.

"These months are very busy for us," Noel O'Donnell, driver of one of the council's three mobile litter units. He said he did not mind, adding, "It's great to be working with volunteers who are doing such marvellous work."

Noel covers mainly the Letterkenny and Inishowen municipal districts, and will be out on the road from early to late this Saturday and Sunday. He said they have a good system in place.

"We have built up a good relationship with individuals and local groups, especially over the last five years or so, and now it is just a matter of them giving us a call and letting us know when they are planning on doing their clean-ups," Noel said.

He collected more than 60 bags of rubbish last weekend alone from clean-ups in the Rathdonnell, Trentagh and Kilmacrennan areas.

"Groups put a lot of work into collecting and bagging all this rubbish and we are more than happy to support them in any way we can," he said. "We could not do our job without their support."

There are several community clean-ups planned for this weekend including:

- A clean-up at Lough Eske, starting at 2pm on Saturday. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Famine Pot car park.

- A clean-up in Carrigart is to start at 11am, and organisers are asking people to give one hour of their time in the community effort. A waste awareness event is to take place from 11am to 1pm in Centra in Carrigart.

- Other clean-ups are planned on Saturday in Fahan, Moville and Greencastle, and in Ballaghaderg, Glenvar, Calhame and Burhill, and the Woodlands and Castleshanaghan areas of Letterkenny.

- On Sunday, clean-up efforts continue from 2 to 5pm in Dunfanaghy, with volunteers asked to meet at the Ozanam car park. There is also a clean-up at Ballyliffin Beach planned for Sunday.

All motorists are being asked to drive with extra care when they come across a clean-up.

Anyone interested in organising a community clean-up should contact the county council on 074 91 53900 or apply online at www.donegalcoco.ie . The council will provide bags, gloves and litter pickers, and can arrange for the collection of the rubbish once it has been bagged.

You can also register with An Taisce’s National Spring Clean campaign by calling (01) 400 2219 or at www.nationalspringclean.org.