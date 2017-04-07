A big number of senior games not going ahead in Donegal All County League

Due to the involvement of the Donegal U-21s in the Ulster final against Derry on Monday, a big number of games in the All County League have been postponed.

Three games remain in Division One; two games in Division Two and three in Division Three remain on.

Most of the Reserve fixtures are going ahead as planned.



The games being played in Division One are

Four Masters v Kilcar Sunday 3.00

St. Eunan's v Glenswilly Sunday 2.00

Naomh Conaill v Milford Friday 6.45

DIVISION TWO

Malin v MacCumhaill's Sunday 3 p.m.

Buncrana v Ardara Sunday 3 p.m.

DIVISION THREE

Moville v Letterkenny Gaels Saturday

Naomh Brid v Red Hugh's Saturday

Fanad Gaels v St. Naul's Sunday