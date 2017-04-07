DONEGAL ALL COUNTY CLUB LEAGUE
A big number of senior games not going ahead in Donegal All County League
Most Reserve games going ahead
Due to the involvement of the Donegal U-21s in the Ulster final against Derry on Monday, a big number of games in the All County League have been postponed.
Three games remain in Division One; two games in Division Two and three in Division Three remain on.
Most of the Reserve fixtures are going ahead as planned.
The games being played in Division One are
Four Masters v Kilcar Sunday 3.00
St. Eunan's v Glenswilly Sunday 2.00
Naomh Conaill v Milford Friday 6.45
DIVISION TWO
Malin v MacCumhaill's Sunday 3 p.m.
Buncrana v Ardara Sunday 3 p.m.
DIVISION THREE
Moville v Letterkenny Gaels Saturday
Naomh Brid v Red Hugh's Saturday
Fanad Gaels v St. Naul's Sunday
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on