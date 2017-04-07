Parking must be addressed at Donegal national park - Cllr

If Glenveagh National Park continues to attract large numbers of visitors, traffic management and additional parking will need to be addressed, a local area councillor claims.

In recent weeks visitor numbers were so great that a large volume of cars were parked along the main road due to the official car parks being full to capacity, Cllr Michael McBride told a meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District.

He tabled the motion that council need to examine a solution when this arises at “peak business hours”.

He said if the park continues to attract large numbers, which was good news for the area, he would “push for a new car park”.

The response he received from the council was that the roadway in question was in the Glenties Municipal District and his concern has been forwarded to them.

Cllr McBride said he understood that the residents of the park vote in the Letterkenny area, yet they only live a short distance from the roadway in question.

He said regardless of which area it is in, something needed to be done to address the problem.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Liam Blaney who said the cars extended on both sides of the road and the park itself extended across both the Letterkenny and Glenties Municipal Districts but this was “immaterial” as the issued must be solved by Donegal County Council.