Plans to mark centenary of Donegal All Black rugby legend

Plans are in place to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of rugby legend, Dave Gallaher in Ramelton, a meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District has heard.

Dave Gallaher was born in Ramelton, but later went on to captain the first ever New Zealand rugby team, now famously known as the All Blacks.

A motion tabled by Cllr John O’Donnell called on the council to support the Dave Gallagher Committee in Ramelton by holding an event to mark 100 years since he passed away.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Ian McGarvey.

Cllr O’Donnell said Dave Gallaher passed away on October 4, 1917. He said an event to mark this centenary would be a “great thing for the diaspora of the area”.

He said the cost was estimate at around €6,000, adding that if each councillor put €300 each from their Members Development Fund allocations it would help reach the figure.

“This is a big one and we shouldn’t miss it,” he added.

Cllr McGarvey said it was very important to mark “or anything that promotes our people celebrated in other lands”.

He said the cost was not too much to hold the event and it would be good for the area.

Dave Gallaher was born in Ramelton in 1873. He was the captain of the 1905 ‘Originals’ rugby team, the first to be known as the All Blacks. The Irish-born Gallaher played only six tests for New Zealand and yet he is regarded as an All Black legend. Under his leadership the Originals lost only one of their 35 matches.

Dave Gallaher emigrated from Ramelton to New Zealand with his family when he was five years old and went on to become a legend of New Zealand rugby.

He also fought in both the Boer War and First World War and was killed in action in 1917, aged 44.