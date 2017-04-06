Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon's Mona McSharry making waves again at Irish Swim Championships with opening day gold

Sligo's Mona McSharry is again making waves at the Irish Open Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre, Dublin.

Today, Thursday, she was the winner of the 50m Breaststroke A final with a little to spare. She qualified for the final in a time of 31.53 and swam 31.34 to win the final.

It could be the first of a number of good events for the Colaiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon student. She will be fancied in the 100m and 200m breaststroke and Individual Medley.

The Championships run from today Thursday to Sunday 9th

RESULTS OF 50M BREASTSTROKE

=== A - Final ===

1 Mc Sharry, Mona 17 MARL 31.53 31.34

2 Coyne, Niamh 16 NCDTA 33.23 32.79

3 *Blanchetiere, Adele 18 EN CN 32.89 32.90

4 Kilgallen, Niamh 18 CLM 33.72 32.91

5 Russell, Shannon 15 LURG-US 34.16 33.88

6 *Thompson, Eve 19 Uni of Stir 33.56 34.04

7 Davison, Mia 14 ARDS-US 33.00 34.18

8 Gueret, Sorcha 17 TROJ-ZZ 34.38 34.67

9 Curry, Molly 15 COLE-US 34.07 35.19

10 *Crawford, Emma 19 EDUNI 34.26 35.38