Donegal gardaí renew Arranmore aggravated burglary appeal

Gardaí at Milford who are investigating an aggravated burglary at Arranmore Island last year wish to renew their appeal for witnesses.

The aggravated burglary occurred at Ballintra, Arranmore Island on 1st March 2016 at approximately 8pm.

A man entered a residence and threatened the lone occupant, a man, who was 82-years-old. The suspect left the scene with a sum of cash. The pensioner did not require medication attention following the incident.

Inspector Shaun Grant, Milford Garda Station stated “I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public and residents on Arranmore Island, for their assistance in this investigation to date. I would once again appeal to witnesses or anyone with information, particularly those present on Arranmore Island on 1st March 2016, to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."